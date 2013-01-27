WASHINGTON Jan 26 The United States has agreed
to fly tankers to refuel French jet fighters and bombers
attacking al Qaeda-affiliated militants who have established a
foothold in northern Mali, U.S. defense officials said on
Saturday.
The decision, in response to an earlier French request,
expands U.S. involvement, which so far has been limited to
sharing intelligence and providing airlift support to carry a
French mechanized infantry unit to Mali.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told his French counterpart,
Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, about the U.S. decision to
provide aerial refueling support during a phone call on
Saturday, Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement.
France intervened militarily in Mali two weeks ago to halt
the advance of al Qaeda-affiliated militants who launched an
offensive that threatened the Malian capital, Bamako, in the
south of the country.
For two weeks, French jets and helicopter gunships have been
pursuing the retreating Islamists, attacking their vehicles,
command posts and weapons depots. The aim is to block the
advance of the rebels until forces from the ECOWAS grouping of
West African nations can deploy to take over the fight.
A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said three U.S. KC-135 tankers would provide aerial refueling as
necessary to French aircraft, including tactical jets and
bombers. The U.S. planes are stationed at Moron Air Base in
Spain.
The defense official said the United States expected the
tankers to be involved in the operation for a period of months
as needed. They will be operating under the U.S. Africa Command,
which coordinates U.S. military involvement with African
countries but is based in Germany.
In his phone call with Le Drian, Panetta commended France
for leading the fight against Malian rebels affiliated with al
Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and noted that "recent operational
successes have helped turn back terrorist advances," Little said
in the statement.
Little said Panetta and Le Drian also discussed plans for
the United States to transport troops from African nations,
including Chad and Togo, to support the international effort in
Mali.
Panetta has said the United States has no plans to put
combat troops in Mali. Defense officials have said a small
number of U.S. military personnel were temporarily at the
airport in Bamako to deal with the logistics of the airlift of
hundreds of French troops and tons of supplies.
