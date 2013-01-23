By Richard Valdmanis
| SEGOU, Mali
SEGOU, Mali Jan 23 Mali's army sealed off the
central town of Sevare to journalists on Wednesday following
allegations by residents and human rights groups that government
soldiers had executed Tuaregs and Arabs accused of collaborating
with Islamist rebels.
The allegations, which have been denied by the Malian army,
threatened to cast a shadow over a French-led operation to drive
Islamist fighters allied to al Qaeda from northern Mali.
They also pointed to a risk the internationally backed
military campaign could trigger further racially motivated
killings in Mali's desert north, home to complex mix of ethnic
groups.
A Reuters reporter saw at least six bodies in two areas of
the Walirdi district of Sevare. Three of them were lying, partly
covered in sand, near a bus station and showed signs of having
been burned. Three more had been thrown into a nearby well.
Oumar, a jewellery salesman who has long worked closely with
Sevare's Tuareg community, said his friend Hamid Ag Mohamed had
been arrested by soldiers shortly after President Diouncounda
Traore declared a state of emergency on Jan. 11, handing the
military sweeping powers.
"I tried to call him but the phone rang and he never
answered. The next day his body was behind the station in
Sevare," said Oumar, who declined to give his family name for
fear of reprisals.
"There were many other bodies there and in wells. It was
only Tuaregs and Arabs, some with beards."
The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), a
global network of rights groups based in Paris, said it had
evidence Mali's army had executed at least 11 people in Sevare
from Jan. 10 onwards. It called for an independent enquiry.
It also reported that two Tuaregs were killed in the Niono
region, further to the west, and it cited other unconfirmed
reports of summary executions in western and central Mali.
"AN EXPLOSIVE COCKTAIL"
FIDH said victims were people accused of collaborating with
the jihadists or of possessing weapons, those without the proper
identification documents or simply people who resembled members
of lighter-skinned Arab and Tuareg ethnic groups associated with
the rebels.
The army is dominated by black Africans from southern Mali.
"These reprisals, linked with the extreme tension which
already exists between communities, is an explosive cocktail
which makes one fear for the worst, especially in the context of
the reconquest of the north," said Souhayr Belhassen, president
of FIDH.
Many in Mali's powerful military, which toppled the
government in March last year, are furious at the Tuaregs for
precipitating a crisis which has displaced some 400,000 Malians
and threatened to split the landlocked state in two.
The MNLA Tuareg separatist group seized control of northern
Mali in April last year in a power vacuum left by a military
coup.
The MNLA, however, were quickly pushed aside by an Islamist
alliance grouping al Qaeda's north African wing AQIM and Malian
militant groups Ansar Dine and MUJWA.
Ethnic tensions have been fuelled by abuses on both sides.
Dozens of Malian soldiers were slaughtered by rebels in the
remote northern town of Aguelhoc in January 2012 when they ran
out of supplies and ammunition.
The International Criminal Court said on Jan. 16 it was
opening an enquiry into war crimes in Mali.
While some Tuaregs support the Islamists, particularly in
the Ansar Dine faction founded by former separatist leader Iyad
ag Ghali, many of them do not and resent its fundamentalist form
of Islam at odds with the region's traditional moderate Sufi
beliefs.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian acknowledged on
Wednesday, in an interview with France 24 television, that
"there are risks" that violent reprisals had been carried out.
"We have to be extremely vigilant and the president
(Francois Hollande) is counting on the sense of responsibility
of the Malian army's officers to avoid any violence," he said.
Malian Lt. Diaran Kone confirmed that Sevare had been closed
to journalists but could not give a detailed reason. "It has to
do with the situation on the ground," he said.
Sevare is more than 100 km away from the latest reports of
fighting where French jets are pounding rebel bases in the far
north.
Fearing attacks on Tuaregs by the army should they retake
northern cities such as Kidal and Timbuktu, the MNLA has offered
to help the international mission fight the Islamists, something
Bamako is unlikely to countenance.
David Gressly, U.N. Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for
the Sahel, said he had no firm evidence of ethnic reprisals.
"We have heard of rumours of abuses which we cannot confirm
and we are asking for more access to see what is happening on
the ground," Gressly said.
The United Nations is sending a team to Sevare to
investigate the claims and has requested Malian authorities to
strongly denounce such activities.
Malian Prime Minister Django Cissoko, placed in power by the
army in December after it briefly arrested his predecessor, said
in a statement late on Wednesday he had instructed the armed
forces to strictly respect human rights.
