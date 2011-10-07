BAMAKO Oct 7 Australian gold miner Resolute
Mining said a 700,000 ounce gold discovery at its
Tabacoroni joint venture with Etruscan Resources would boost
output from its Syama mine in Mali by about 100,000 ounces a
year.
Guy Riopel, director general of Resolute's Mali operations,
said on Friday that the company planned to expand its processing
plant at Syama by 2012 in order to exploit the Tabacoroni
reserves.
"We will transport the ore by road to the Syama plant.
Proven reserves so far totalled 700,000 ounces, which could mean
an additional 100,000 ounces in annual production," Riopel told
Reuters in an interview on Friday.
Resolute previously said it targeted average production of
250,000 ounces a year from Syama over the anticipated 21-year
life of the mine.
It was not immediately clear whether Resolute will
officially boost that target to 350,000 ounces a year.
The mine produced 80,000 ounces in 2010, the year it was
launched, in what the company said was its early development
phase. Riopel said the mine has entered a commercial production
phase with a target output of 200,000 ounces this year.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer after South
Africa and Ghana. Resolute, the Australian Securities Exchange's
second-largest listed gold miner, has invested about $400
million on the mine, which it bought from Randgold Resources
in 2003.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Bate Felix, editing by
Jane Baird)