UPDATE 1-Samsung forecasts best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
ALGIERS May 13 Mali's Tuareg-led rebels have agreed to sign a preliminary peace deal, an accord the government already accepted as a step to ending decades of separatist fighting over the country's north, Algeria's state news agency APS said on Wednesday.
APS said the rebel alliance would sign up to the accord on Thursday in Algiers.
Mali's government in March signed up for the agreement brokered by Algeria and the United Nations, but Tuareg and Arab rebel groups, including the main groups, the MNLA and MAA, had said they needed more time. (Reporting by Patrick Markey Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
SEOUL, April 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 48 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong memory chip prices likely padded margins.
LOS ANGELES, April 6 Don Rickles, the master insult comic who created laughs with ridicule and sarcasm in a decades-long career that earned him the facetious nickname "Mr. Warmth," died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure, his publicist said. He was 90.