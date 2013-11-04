OUAGADOUGOU Nov 4 The three main rebel groups
in northern Mali said on Monday they had agreed to merge,
creating a united front in an ongoing peace process with the
government.
A Tuareg uprising in northern Mali last year plunged the
country into chaos, leading to a coup in the capital Bamako and
the occupation of the region by Islamist militants.
Since a French-led invasion in January to drive out
Islamists, rebel groups have been scattered and reconciliation
with them is one of the greatest challenges for President
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
The three groups are: the National Movement for the
Liberation of Azawad (MNLA), the High Council for the Unity of
Azawad (HCUA) and the Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA). The merger
will take effect in 45 days, they said.
As part of a peace deal signed with the government in
Burkina Faso in June, the three groups said they would disarm.
Still, the region remains unstable and last week two French
radio journalists were killed by unidentified militants. The
secretary general of MNLA, Bilal Ag Acherif, said his group
would cooperate with authorities to find the perpetrators.
"We will invest fully in the search for the truth so that
this mystery is resolved," he said.
The desert region has produced four rebellions since
independence from France in 1960. Its light-skinned Tuareg
people say successive black African governments in the capital
have excluded them from power.
