ALGIERS, March 1 Mali signed a preliminary peace
deal on Sunday to end fighting with northern separatist
fighters, but the Tuareg-led rebels asked for more time for
consultations before signing the agreement.
The United Nations-brokered deal seeks to tackle decades of
uprisings and instability in northern Mali, where Western and
regional powers worry Islamist militants could return two years
after French military intervention drove them
out.
"This accord is not intended to immediately resolve all the
problems of a deep, multifaceted, cyclical crisis. It is
nevertheless a decisive step towards peace and reconciliation,"
a declaration from the international mediation team said.
Tuareg and Arab rebel groups were at the signing ceremony in
Algiers, where they said they would continue with peace
dialogue.
Rebels had earlier said the agreement, which is due to be
formally signed in Mali later this month, did not fully address
their political demands for the region they call Azawad.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi; editing by
David Clarke)