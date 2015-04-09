BAMAKO, April 9 Mali announced on Thursday that
northern rebels would give preliminary approval to a
U.N.-brokered peace proposal next week but a northern Tuareg
separatist group denied that any deal had been struck.
Despite mounting pressure from the government and
Algerian-led mediators, the Tuareg-led separatist coalition has
so far refused to initial the deal, saying it did not grant
enough concessions to the desert region they call Azawad.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government said in early
March it would sign the proposal.
Diplomats hope a deal will lead the separatists to disarm,
freeing up Malian and international forces to tackle Islamic
militants, who remain a threat despite a 2013 French-led
military intervention.
"The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) will initial the
proposal on April 15, according to the prime minister," Malian
state television said, referring to the Tuareg-dominated body
bringing together the various separatist groups.
Earlier this month, representatives of the northern
movements and mediators returned to the Algerian capital
Algiers, where the document was hammered out after months of
talks, in an effort to salvage the peace process.
A representative of the Coalition for the People of Azawad
(CPA), one of five groups in the rebel coalition, said his
organisation was willing to initial the deal but wanted further
negotiations before giving its definitive approval.
"(The mediators) put pressure on us and made us promises. We
said we needed these in writing before the final signature,"
said Attay Ag Abdallah of the CPA.
However, Attaye Ag Mohamed, human rights representative of
the more hardline National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad
(MNLA), dismissed the government's announcement.
"No decision has been taken by the MNLA on whether or not to
initial (the document)," said Ag Mohamed.
A second MNLA official also said that deliberations were
ongoing.
The government has previously rejected any renegotiation of
the terms of the deal. A spokesman for Prime Minister Modibo
Keita said he had no knowledge of an agreement to hold further
negotiations.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Additional
reporting by Emma Farge and David Lewis; Editing by Joe Bavier
and Tom Heneghan)