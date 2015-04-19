BAMAKO, April 19 International mediators in the
conflict in northern Mali increased pressure on Tuareg-led
separatists on Sunday to sign up to a U.N.-brokered peace deal
by announcing a signing ceremony for May 15.
Mali's government, which had already said it would sign the
deal, announced 10 days ago that the separatists were also ready
to initial the accord this month, but the Tuaregs then denied
this and demanded further autonomy for their desert region,
which they call Azawad.
The peace deal aims to end a cycle of four Tuareg-led
revolts since Mali's independence from France in 1960. Diplomats
also hope it will free up Malian and international forces to
tackle Islamist militants in northern Mali.
A statement from the Algerian-led mediators said three days
of meetings had taken place in Algiers from Wednesday to discuss
the draft deal.
In an apparent effort to address the separatists' concerns
that promises in the agreement remain too vague, mediators said
the signing of the deal by international partners - including
the United States and France - would ensure that its commitments
were fully implemented.
"Mediators will not fail to inform the appropriate
international authorities of any attitude or action that
jeopardises the peace process underway," the statement said.
"This is about the stability and prosperity not only of Mali
and its people but of all the states and populations of the
Sahara and Sahel regions," it said.
In the most recent rebellion in 2012, Tuareg separatists
allied with Islamic militants and briefly seized the desert
north until a French-led military operation scattered them.
International frustration with the separatists' refusal to
sign the deal has grown amid concerns that Malian President
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government has little room to offer
further concessions.
Diplomats are concerned that any further concessions would
embolden Tuaregs in neighbouring Niger and Algeria. A U.N.
Security Council statement last week evoked the possibility of
sanctions against those blocking a deal.
But with young militants in the Tuareg stronghold of Kidal
in Mali's far north also unwilling to compromise - and calling
on their leaders not to sign - a solution to the impasse appears
remote.
A spokesman for the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA),
the umbrella movement for the separatists, was not immediately
available for comment on Sunday.
Mali's presidency said on its official Twitter account that
Keita had also announced the May 15 ceremony during a visit to
Ethiopia. A government spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
