BAMAKO, March 16 Rebels in northern Mali have
rejected a preliminary peace deal after days of talks with
grassroots supporters ended, saying the document did not tackle
the root causes of the conflict but that they remained committed
to negotiations.
The proposal - drawn up after months of talks in Algeria and
signed by the government in Bamako earlier this month - is aimed
at tackling decades of rebellion in Mali's desert north, where
Islamists militants are also battling French and U.N. troops.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the Coordination of
Azawad Movements (CMA) rebel group said the proposals failed to
meet their expectations. The rebels took up arms in 2012,
seeking to carve out an independent desert state called Azawad.
