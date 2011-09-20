BAMAKO, Sept 20 Mali aims to finalise the award
of a third mobile telecoms licence by November, the West African
state's communications and technology ministry said on its
website.
Mali already has two telecoms operators -- France Telecom's
Orange Mali and Maroc Telecom's Malitel SA --
with over five million subscriptions out of a population of 15.5
million.
It said it would hold an investors conference in Paris at
the start of October and had retained a consortium made up of
London-based Linkstone Capital, international law firm Bird &
Bird and French consultancy SOGREAH as advisers.
Earlier this year, Modibo Ibrahim Toure, minister of new
technologies, was quoted as saying the average price for a
licence in the region was 30-40 billion CFA francs ($62-83
million).
($1 = 481.861 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; editing by Mark John)