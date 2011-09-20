BAMAKO, Sept 20 Mali aims to finalise the award of a third mobile telecoms licence by November, the West African state's communications and technology ministry said on its website.

Mali already has two telecoms operators -- France Telecom's Orange Mali and Maroc Telecom's Malitel SA -- with over five million subscriptions out of a population of 15.5 million.

It said it would hold an investors conference in Paris at the start of October and had retained a consortium made up of London-based Linkstone Capital, international law firm Bird & Bird and French consultancy SOGREAH as advisers.

Earlier this year, Modibo Ibrahim Toure, minister of new technologies, was quoted as saying the average price for a licence in the region was 30-40 billion CFA francs ($62-83 million). ($1 = 481.861 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; editing by Mark John)