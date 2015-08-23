DUBLIN Aug 23 Irish life sciences investment
firm Malin will appoint director and former Elan chief
Kelly Martin as its chief executive as part of a reshuffle of
its management team, two sources close to the company said on
Sunday.
Malin was set up earlier this year by executives from former
Irish stock market stalwart Elan, a pharmaceuticals firm, and
raised 330 million euros ($376 million) in one of Europe's
biggest biotechnology IPOs.
Malin's current CEO Adrian Howd, a former equity analyst at
Berenberg Bank, will assume the newly established role of Chief
Investment Officer to concentrate on progressing the smaller, as
yet unlisted companies Malin has acquired, the sources said.
Martin, a former Merrill Lynch banker who took over at Elan
in the midst of an accounting scandal in 2003 before cleaning it
up and selling it to Perrigo for $8.6 billion a decade
later, will take over the day-to-day operations of the company.
Martin was already a director of the company and also sits
on a number of boards of the firms Malin has invested in.
Malin chairman John Given will also take on a number of
executive functions in the shake up, the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Malin was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.8778 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)