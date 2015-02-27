(Corrects story date to Feb 27 from Feb 26)
DUBLIN Feb 27 Malin, an Irish company set up by
a number of former Elan executives to invest in privately held
life science assets, said it plans to raise between 275 million
and 325 million euros ($308 million to $365 million) in one of
Europe's biggest biotechnology IPOs.
Former Elan chief executive Kelly Martin and chairman Bob
Ingram, who sold the Irish stock market stalwart to Perrigo
for $8.6 billion in 2013, will sit on the board of the
new company formed out of private firm Brandon Point Industries.
Malin said it will invest in companies for whom an initial
public offering (IPO) or trade sale is premature and provide the
long term capital and industry experience it says venture
capital and private equity funds cannot guarantee.
It said it has seven such firms lined up, from a U.S.
disinfection technology to a Pan-African distributor, with the
IPO set to top the 200 million pounds Circassia raised
a year ago in the biggest London market biotech debut in years.
A substantial portion of the funds have already been
committed, the company said in a pre-admission notice on Friday.
"Our strong belief is that this journey is best served by
one type of money and that's long term money," Malin Chief
Executive Adrian Howd, a former equity analyst at Berenberg
Bank, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Over the years, all of us have seen too many times where
the science has been fantastic but the commercial impact has
underwhelmed because scientists are not best placed to judge the
best time to monetise."
The European biotech sector has been slow to catch up with
its U.S. peers, which have seen a renaissance in the past two
years, but Circassia's debut is seen as a bellwether that could
unlock listings.
Malin's approach mirrors Elan's attempt to reshape itself by
seeking to buy a number of companies before being entangled in a
bitter takeover battle.
Malin, whose chairman is ex-Elan council John Given and for
whom former Elan director and one-time U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) commissioner Andrew von Eschbach will sit
on its advisory board, will spend 100 million euros on its first
seven assets, the Dublin-based company said.
A further 120 million euros will be allocated as funds are
required with the rest used to build out the pipeline to 10 or
12 assets. Malin will be involved at management level in each
company with the likes of Ingram, a former top executive at
GlaxoSmithKline, joining as directors, it added.
Malin will also encourage the firms to move to Ireland where
the pro-business tax environment has attracted most of the
world's largest pharma companies, including Pfizer Inc
and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
One of the companies Malin acquired a share in, U.S. based
Viamet, pulled a potential $75 million IPO last year.
"There are some assets in there that you could see IPOing in
the relative short term, others we want to build out. There's a
good blend," Howd said.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)