By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 19 Ireland's Malin Corp
IPO-MALI.L has raised 330 million euros ($352 million) in one
of Europe's biggest biotechnology IPOs, a source close to the
life sciences company said on Thursday, surpassing its target
range of 275 million to 325 million euros.
Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in
privately held assets, said earlier this month that leading
British fund manager Neil Woodford and the Irish state's new
strategic investment fund had committed to buying around 60
percent of the total estimated placing.
Over 80 percent of the book consisted of long term investors
including insurer Aviva Plc and Britain's Pension
Protection Fund, the source said, while the small retail and
institutional offering was materially oversubscribed and
subsequently scaled back.
Malin has said it will invest in companies for which an
initial public offering (IPO) or sale is premature and provide
the long term capital and industry experience it says venture
capital and private equity funds cannot guarantee.
It has seven such firms lined up, from a U.S. disinfection
technology company to a Pan-African distributor, and its IPO
topped the 200 million pounds Circassia raised a year
ago in the biggest London market biotech debut in years.
The European biotech sector has been slow to catch up with
its U.S. peers, which have seen a renaissance in the past two
years, but Circassia's debut was seen as a bellwether with the
potential to unlock further listings.
