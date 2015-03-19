DUBLIN, March 19 Ireland's Malin Corporation has
raised 330 million euros in one of Europe's biggest
biotechnology IPOs, a source close to the life sciences company
said on Thursday, surpassing its target range of 275 to 325
million euros.
Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in
privately held assets, said earlier this month that leading
British fund manager Neil Woodford and the Irish state's new
strategic investment fund had committed to buying around 60
percent of the total estimated placing.
Over 80 percent of the book consisted of long term investors
including insurer Aviva and Britain's Pension Protection
Fund, the source said, while the small retail and institutional
offering was materially oversubscribed.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Chris Reese)