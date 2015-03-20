DUBLIN, March 20 Ireland's Malin has raised up to 330 million euros in one of Europe's biggest biotechnology IPOs, the life sciences company said on Friday, surpassing its target range of 275 to 325 million euros.

Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in privately held assets, said 302 million euros will be raised on admission of its shares to the Irish stock exchange's ESM market next week with up to a further 28 million euros committed at the 10 euros per share issue price, subject to conditions.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Malin had raised 330 million euros, topping the 200 million pounds Circassia raised a year ago in the biggest London market biotech debut in years. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)