DUBLIN, March 20 Ireland's Malin has raised up
to 330 million euros in one of Europe's biggest biotechnology
IPOs, the life sciences company said on Friday, surpassing its
target range of 275 to 325 million euros.
Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in
privately held assets, said 302 million euros will be raised on
admission of its shares to the Irish stock exchange's ESM market
next week with up to a further 28 million euros committed at the
10 euros per share issue price, subject to conditions.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Malin had raised 330
million euros, topping the 200 million pounds Circassia
raised a year ago in the biggest London market biotech
debut in years.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)