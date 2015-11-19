(Adds details, shares, background)
Nov 19 Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said
it boosted an existing share repurchase program by $500 million.
The current buyback program has $200 million remaining,
Mallinckrodt said, adding that the board also authorized the
company to cut debt.
Mallinckrodt's stock has taken a hit in the last few weeks
following criticism from short-seller Citron Research's Andrew
Left.
Left, a big critic of Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc's , has said
Mallinckrodt is a "worse offender of the reimbursement system".
Mallinckrodt has denied the allegations that the company was
misrepresenting clinical data about its largest-selling drug,
Acthar, used mainly to treat infantile spasms and multiple
sclerosis.
Up to Wednesday's close of $57.61, Mallinckrodt's shares
have fallen 16 percent since Nov. 8, just before Left raised
allegation against the company.
The stock was unchanged in premarket trading on Thursday.
