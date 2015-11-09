BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday reports Q3 revenue $225.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results
Nov 9 Shares of Mallinckrodt Plc fell as much as 26 percent on Monday after short-seller Citron Research called the drugmaker "a far worse offender of the reimbursement system" in a tweet.
Citron also indicated that it would disclose more in a report. (bit.ly/1ScY0O9)
Shares of Mallinckrodt - which makes specialty drugs, medical imaging agents and generic drugs - were down 15 percent at $59.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Align Technology Inc - CEO Joseph Hogan's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $17.4 million in 2015
* Real Industry announces appointment of Kyle Ross as Chief Executive Officer