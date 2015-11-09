(Corrects to fix company name in the headline to Citron, from
Citrun)
Nov 9 Shares of Mallinckrodt Plc closed
down 17 percent after short-seller Citron Research called the
drugmaker "a far worse offender of the reimbursement system" in
a tweet.
Earlier in October, Citron had accused Canadian drugmaker
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc of
using specialty pharmacies to inflate revenue.
"The market has been so focused on Valeant that they forgot
about other platform companies, which are levered and face the
same headwinds in reimbursement," Citron's Andrew Left said in
an email.
Shares of Valeant are down more than 40 percent since the
short seller published its report on the company on Oct. 21.
Specialty pharmacies are designed to handle complex
medications such as cancer drugs, which require careful
handling, storage and distribution.
However, Valeant has used such pharmacies to sell more
conventional medicines directly to patients to get past limits
on a drug's use imposed by insurers or retail pharmacies.
Citron indicated that it would disclose more in a report on
Mallinckrodt, but did not say when it would be published. (bit.ly/1ScY0O9)
Mallinckrodt, which has a market value of $8.2 billion,
makes specialty drugs, medical imaging agents and generic drugs.
Hedge funds Paulson & Co Inc and Janus Capital Management
LLC are two of Mallinckrodt's biggest shareholders, with a stake
of 5.62 percent and 5.43 percent, respectively, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Paulson also has a 2.64 pct stake in Valeant.
Mallinckrodt, whose shares hit a near two-year low of $52.01
earlier on Monday, told CNBC that it is fully confident in its
business model.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo from IFR; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)