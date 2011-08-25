WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 25 Prairie Malt Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a major customer.

The plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two of Canada's biggest grain handlers.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by David Gregorio)