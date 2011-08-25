BRIEF-Inspired Entertainment Inc qtrly loss per share $1.79
* Inspired Entertainment Inc Reports first quarter 2017 results
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 25 Prairie Malt Limited, a Canadian producer of malt for beer brewers, said on Thursday that it will reduce production and lay off 35 workers by the end of 2011, due to the end of a supply deal with a major customer.
The plant at Biggar, Saskatchewan is a joint venture of Cargill Ltd [CARGIL.UL] and Viterra Inc VT.TO, two of Canada's biggest grain handlers.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Tandy Leather Factory names Tina L. Castillo, chief financial officer and treasurer
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)