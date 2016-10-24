PARIS Oct 24 Three French Defence Ministry officials and two private contractors died when their plane on a surveillance mission over the Mediterranean crashed at an airport in Malta during take-off, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The ministry will conduct an investigation on what caused the crash on Monday morning, Le Drian said in a statement. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)