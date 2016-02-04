Feb 4 The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) will launch
on Monday an Islamic equity index aiming to attract business
from Middle East firms, a move it hopes will also prompt the
government to issue Islamic bonds (sukuk), senior executives
told Reuters.
The 25-year old MSE is rolling out a new strategy which
includes facilitating financial products that follow Islamic
principles such as bans on investing in alcohol, tobacco and
gambling-related businesses.
The launch of an Islamic index, developed alongside
Dubai-based sharia advisory firm Dar al Sharia, and a debut
sovereign sukuk would mirror steps taken by Britain and
Luxembourg to develop their own credentials in the sector.
"The concept of Islamic finance is not new, but this is the
first time an organisation in Malta is taking a concrete step to
move forward," said Joseph Portelli, chairman of the MSE.
In 2011, Malta's financial regulator issued a guidance note
on Islamic investment funds, the first EU member country to do
so, although no such funds have been listed yet.
The government has now commissioned a report on Islamic
finance and is conducting studies with legal advisors to review
the regulatory and tax implications of issuing sukuk, said
Eileen Muscat, chief executive of the MSE.
There is ample domestic demand for government debt, so a
sovereign sukuk would have to be justified as a strategic
decision rather than a fiscal one, she added.
"From a regulatory point of view it's not nearly an issue.
The regulations are wide enough to accommodate sukuk."
The exchange is also launching this month a new capital
market for small and medium-sized firms.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino Editing by Eric Meijer)