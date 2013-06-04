VALLETTA, June 4 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
, Italian utility Edison and China's
state-owned CPECC are among bidders Malta has selected to build
a gas-fired power plant on the Mediterranean island, Energy
Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Tuesday.
The new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant will supply
200 megawatts of electricity and is estimated to cost about 200
million euros ($260.6 million).
Mizzi told a news conference the selected companies also
include Abener Energia, DSME, Electrogas, Endeavour Energy, GMR
Energy, Soffimat, Gestamp, Vitol and Yildirim.
They will now be required to submit more detailed proposals
before a final decision is taken in September. State energy
company Enemalta will buy energy from the selected company at a
fixed price for at least five years.
Malta currently has two power stations, though one in
Valletta's Grand Harbour is due to be closed. The new CCGT plant
will be added to a plant at Delimara in southern Malta.
The project is due to be completed in mid-2015 and is set to
supply a third of Malta's energy needs.
It will be up to the selected bidder to source the gas, the
government says. Malta does not have gas facilities so the new
station will need liquefied natural gas shipped to it weekly.
Malta is in talks with the European Union on a possible gas
pipeline link with Sicily, 60 miles (96 km) north of the island.