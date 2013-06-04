VALLETTA, June 4 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell , Italian utility Edison and China's state-owned CPECC are among bidders Malta has selected to build a gas-fired power plant on the Mediterranean island, Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Tuesday.

The new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant will supply 200 megawatts of electricity and is estimated to cost about 200 million euros ($260.6 million).

Mizzi told a news conference the selected companies also include Abener Energia, DSME, Electrogas, Endeavour Energy, GMR Energy, Soffimat, Gestamp, Vitol and Yildirim.

They will now be required to submit more detailed proposals before a final decision is taken in September. State energy company Enemalta will buy energy from the selected company at a fixed price for at least five years.

Malta currently has two power stations, though one in Valletta's Grand Harbour is due to be closed. The new CCGT plant will be added to a plant at Delimara in southern Malta.

The project is due to be completed in mid-2015 and is set to supply a third of Malta's energy needs.

It will be up to the selected bidder to source the gas, the government says. Malta does not have gas facilities so the new station will need liquefied natural gas shipped to it weekly.

Malta is in talks with the European Union on a possible gas pipeline link with Sicily, 60 miles (96 km) north of the island.