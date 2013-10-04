PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service on Friday lifted Malta's outlook to stable from negative, citing views that the country's debt will stabilize next year as the economy gathers steam.
The rating agency also affirmed the country's A3 government bond rating.
"The first key driver underpinning today's rating action is Moody's expectation that Malta's government debt metrics will stabilize in 2014 given the country's economic recovery and the newly elected government's commitment to fiscal consolidation," Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's also noted "limited contagion risk" from the euro zone and the resilience of the country's banking system.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB-plus with a stable outlook. Fitch rates Malta A with a stable outlook.
March 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Invitation homes inc- subsidiary, voluntarily prepaid approximately $260 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement, dated as of may 30, 2014
LONDON, March 10 Finance ministers and central bankers from the G20 group of leading industrialised nations meet in Germany next week for the first time since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.