UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 31Malteries Franco Belges :
* Reports full year net income of 4.5 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Full year revenue is 107.2 million euros stable compared to last year
* Proposes full year dividend of 2.9 million euros or 5.85 euros per share
* Dividend to be paid as of Dec. 15
Source text bit.ly/1rZmUD8
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources