May 26 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire 1,500 shares (a 100 percent stake) in a Tokyo-based firm (Ikyum) which is mainly engaged in computer system and software related business, on June 1

* Says Ikyum will be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/195MP2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)