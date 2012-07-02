SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 The leaders of Mammoth
Lakes, California voted on Monday to approve a bankruptcy filing
for the resort town, a move coming just days after Stockton,
California became the most populous U.S. city to seek protection
from its creditors in bankruptcy court.
The vote by the Mammoth Lakes town council was unanimous,
according to a statement on the town's website. It added that
bankruptcy was the only option the town of about 8,000 residents
has available after its largest creditor, Mammoth Lakes Land
Acquisition, refused to negotiate concessions on its $43 million
judgment against the town stemming from a property development
dispute.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Eric Walsh)