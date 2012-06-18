* Jonathan Sorrell is new FD in unexpected move
* Kevin Hayes leaves company with immediate effect
* Flagship fund AHL has been performing poorly
LONDON, June 18 Man Group has named a
new finance director on the day Europe's largest listed hedge
fund manager is due to exit Britain's blue-chip trading index
after an extended period of poor performance at its flagship
fund AHL.
Jonathan Sorrell, currently Man's Head of Strategy and
Corporate Finance, in an unexpected move is taking the role from
Kevin Hayes, who is leaving the company with immediate effect to
pursue other professional and personal interests, Man said in a
statement.
Chief Executive Peter Clarke said Sorrell had played an
instrumental role in Man's recent acquisition of FRM, a move
welcomed by analysts as a way of reducing the company's
dependence on computer-driven AHL, which has struggled to cope
with recent market turmoil.
The $21 billion 'black box' fund, named after 1980s founders
Michael Adam, David Harding and Martin Lueck, is down an
estimated 1.4 percent so far this year, after losing 6.4 percent
last year.
"In his new position, Jonathan's experience in financial
markets, especially his deep working knowledge of the hedge fund
industry, will be extremely valuable as we continue to develop
and evolve in challenging world markets," Clarke said.
"He has a strong background in strategy and execution and
will bring clear focus on costs and financial efficiency."
Sorrell joined Man less than a year ago as Head of Strategy
and Corporate Finance after a decade of service in the
Investment Management, Securities and Investment Banking
Divisions at Goldman Sachs, where he latterly led
investments in a broad range of hedge fund firms.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Anjuli Davies and Jon
Loades-Carter)