LONDON, Sept 19 Man Group has appointed
star manager Pierre Lagrange to the newly created role of
chairman of Man Asia, as the world's largest listed hedge fund
manager seeks to boost its presence in the region.
Man also hired David Mercurio from the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), where he was a senior portfolio
manager, to another new position as Head of Asia Equity, Man
said in a statement on Monday.
Lagrange, who will spend one week a month in Asia, will
continue to manage GLG's global long only and short equity
portfolios out of London, Man said.
Man Group manages more than $70 billion in assets and a
quarter of its funds under management came from Asia-Pacific at
end-March.
Strong demand in Japan for an open-ended version of Man's
flagship computer-driven fund AHL helped the hedge fund boast
stronger than expected first-quarter inflows earlier this
year.
"These appointments signal the importance of Asia to the
future development of Man. We are already extremely well
represented in terms of trading, sales and distribution in Asia
and we are determined to increase our investment management
capabilities in the region, specifically in China," Chief
Executive Peter Clarke said in a statement.
49-year old Lagrange, who recently sold his mansion in
London for 90 million pounds, joined Man along with GLG co-CEOs
Emmanuel Roman and Noam Gottesman after the acquisition last
year of GLG by Man Group.
Mercurio will also take on the role of co-Head of Global
Equity Strategies and report to Lagrange based primarily out of
Man's Hong Kong office.
