RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 German truck and bus maker MAN SE (MANG.DE) expects to increase sales in Brazil by 10 percent annually over the next five years, chief Latin American executive Roberto Cortes said on Friday.

Cortes said in interview with Reuters the expectations were due to Brazil's economic growth, infrastructure spending and incentives to buy heavy vehicles. Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), one of the four biggest carmakers in the fast-growing Brazilian market, owns around 56 percent of MAN.

