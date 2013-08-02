GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON Aug 2 Man Group PLC : * Shares up 7.7 percent at 0712 gmt after lower-than-forecast outflows
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)