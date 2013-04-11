UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund firm Man Group has been able to unlock $550 million in capital following a change in its regulatory status that has reduced its corporate risk profile.
The reduction reflects the less balance sheet-intensive nature of the group's activities relative to earlier years, such as fund seeding activities and the scale of its guaranteed products business, Man said in a statement on Thursday.
The change in Man's classification has been confirmed by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority. Previously, the firm was in a category that required higher capital levels to offset risk.
Man Group's change in status frees up $300 million from the removal of a mandatory capital planning buffer.
It will also be able to add a further $250 million to its cash reserves because of the reduced capital requirements of its new status. This will take its total surplus capital to around $920 million from Jan 1. 2014, taking into account its existing cash reserves.
Man's shares were up more than 7 percent by 0727 GMT.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott. Editing by Jane Merriman)
