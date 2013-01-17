MUNICH Jan 17 German truckmaker MAN SE is not content with its earnings in 2012, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Our results were not that bad, but one cannot be satisfied," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event.

He expects business in 2013 to be similar to 2012, the chief executive said. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Christoph Steitz)