LONDON May 8 Europe's biggest listed hedge fund
firm Man Group is searching for a new chairman after
announcing that Jon Aisbitt intends to step down from his role
in May 2016.
A committee of the board, led by the Senior Independent
Director Phillip Colebatch, will identify his
successor, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Aisbitt was appointed to the board as a non-executive
director in August 2003 and was appointed chairman in September
2007.
"I will leave Man Group in the hands of an experienced,
dedicated management team, and with a first-class board, with
whom I will continue to work over the next year to help ensure a
smooth succession process," Aisbitt said.
Man Group also said that John Cryan will succeed Phillip
Colebatch as chairman of the remuneration committee following
Friday's annual meeting.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt Scuffham)