LONDON May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.

The company said 27 percent of investors had rejected its remumeration report for 2016, the largest vote against any of the 23 resolutions put to shareholders. Last year 37 percent of votes were cast against the report. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)