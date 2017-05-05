BRIEF-Megaworld Corp clarifies on The Manila Times news article
* Refers to news article titled “Megaworld eyes P90-b reservation sales this year” posted in The Manila Times on June 17
LONDON May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.
The company said 27 percent of investors had rejected its remumeration report for 2016, the largest vote against any of the 23 resolutions put to shareholders. Last year 37 percent of votes were cast against the report. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday.