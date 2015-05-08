LONDON May 8 Hedge fund firm Man Group's
chief executive Manny Roman said a clear outcome in
Britain's election was "positive" for the economy and a
business-friendly environment was likely.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives are set to
govern Britain for another five years after an unexpectedly
strong showing on Friday.
"A clear outcome and a level of continuity is certainly a
positive thing for the UK economy, and the City will no doubt
welcome what is expected to be a more business-friendly
environment," Roman said in a statement.
The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm reported a $9
billion jump in its funds under management this year to a record
$82 billion on Friday.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Matt Scuffham)