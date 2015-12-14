LONDON Dec 14 British hedge fund Man Group said on Monday it was appointing Ian Livingston, a former chief executive of BT and former British trade minister, as its chairman, subject to regulatory approval.

Livingston is a peer in the UK upper house of parliament, the House of Lords.

"Man Group notes the recent press speculation regarding the potential appointment of Lord Livingston of Parkhead as its new Chairman on the planned retirement of Mr Jon Aisbitt at the 2016 AGM," the company said in a statement.

"Man Group confirms that the potential appointment of Lord Livingston is currently subject to FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) review and that an announcement will be made when the process is complete."

Sky News reported on Sunday that Man Group, which sponsors the annual Booker literary award, was close to appointing Livingston.

