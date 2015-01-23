LONDON Jan 23 Man Group's
computer-driven hedge funds gained up to 5.7 percent through
mid-January, party benefiting from the Swiss National Bank's
move to get rid of a cap on the franc that sent the Swiss
currency soaring last week.
Man's $4.4 billion AHL Diversified fund gained 4.5 percent
through Jan. 16 this year, while the $4 billion AHL Evolution
fund returned 5.7 percent, according to fund performance data
seen by Reuters.
The $2.8 billion AHL Alpha fund advanced 2.9 percent, while
the AHL Currency fund, which gained 58 percent in 2014, added
another 4 percent to its returns.
Man Group spokeswoman Rosanna Konarzewski declined to
comment.
Man Group is the world's biggest listed hedge fund firm with
$72.3 billion in assets at the end of September last year.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)