LONDON May 7 Man Group's GLG unit has
hired two portfolio managers from European asset manager
Carmignac Gestion as it prepares to launch a new emerging
markets equities fund.
Simon Pickard, who was the head of emerging market equities
at Carmignac, and Edward Cole, who co-managed the firm's
emerging market multi-strategy fund, will invest for the
long-only fund, Man Group said in a statement on Thursday.
London-based Man Group is the world's biggest listed hedge
fund firm and managed $73 billion in assets at the end of
December last year.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)