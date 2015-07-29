July 29 Man Group Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 54 percent to 163 million usd
* Interim dividend 0.054 usdper share
* Funds under management (fum) up 8% to $78.8 billion (31
december 2014: $72.9 billion) o gross sales of $10.5 billion (h1
2014: $12.4 billion)
* O redemptions of $13.1 billion (h1 2014: $9.6 billion)
* Net outflows of $2.6 billion (h1 2014: net inflows $2.8
billion)
* O adjusted net performance fee pbt of $172 million (h1
2014: $65 million)
* Says investment movement of $3.8 billion (h1 2014: $0.7
billion)
* Statutory pbt up 54% to $163 million (h1 2014: $106
million) reflecting acquired intangibles amortisation ($45
million),
* Says adjusted profit before tax (pbt) up 89% to $280
million (h1 2014: $148 million)
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)