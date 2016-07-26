July 26 Man Group Plc
* Funds under management (fum) of $76.4 billion (31 december
2015: $78.7 billion).
* H1 sales fell 7 percent to $9.8 billion.
* Redemptions were $8.8 billion in six months to June 30,
2016, down from $13.1 billion in first half of 2015.
* Added 15 new institutional client relationships in U.S. in
H1, 2016.
* AHL's performance of minus 0.9 percent was below two of
three relevant peer benchmarks of 0.1 percent, minus 0.1 percent
and minus 2.5 percent.
* GLG and FRM had performance of minus 4.1 percent and minus
4.8 percent, respectively, which were both below their relevant
benchmarks of minus 0.8 percent and minus 1.6 percent,
respectively.
* In six months to June 30, 2016, FuM decreased 3 percent
* CEO says outlook, particularly cross border post Brexit,
remains uncertain and accordingly risk appetite of our clients
has potential to impact flows.
* CEO says committed to keeping headquarters in UK.
* CEO says firm to continue to explore opportunities to grow
business, both organically and by acquisition.
* Half year pretax profit fell 66 percent to $55 million.
* Interim dividend $0.045 per share.
* Half year adjusted pretax profit fell 65 percent to $98
million.
