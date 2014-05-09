LONDON May 9 British hedge fund manager Man
Group said on Friday it had taken in a net $2 billion
during the first quarter, mostly into its GLG alternatives unit.
That partially compensated for the money that left its FRM
unit and, when combined with a $700 million loss on its
investments, meant funds under management at the end of March
were $55 billion, from $54.1 billion at the end of December.
Performance in its AHL Diversified programme was down 2.2
percent in the quarter, while that in its GLG alternative
strategies was flat. Performance at FRM, meanwhile, was positive
overall and funds under management rose by $100 million.
"The market environment in the first quarter has been
particularly challenging and March was a very difficult month
for the industry. In this context, performance across the firm
was reasonable on a relative basis," said Chief Executive Manny
Roman in a statement.
"Whilst we are pleased to have recorded a solid quarter of
net inflows, we remain cautious in our outlook for asset flows
for the rest of the year given recent mixed absolute investment
performance," he added.
