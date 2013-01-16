FRANKFURT Jan 16 German engineering firm MAN SE rejected accusations by a U.S. lobby group it was violating European Union sanctions against Iran, saying it was complying with all regulations.

The group "United Against Nuclear Iran" claims MAN was involved in the construction of oil tankers for Iran, fitting vessels with MAN engines and also selling vehicles to the country, according to a statement on the group's website, dated Jan. 9.

MAN said on Wednesday that it had decided in 2010 not to take on new business with Iran and was fulfilling contracts it signed before 2010, in accordance with international law.

German daily Die Welt had earlier reported on the case in its online edition. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)