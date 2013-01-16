UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 16 German engineering firm MAN SE rejected accusations by a U.S. lobby group it was violating European Union sanctions against Iran, saying it was complying with all regulations.
The group "United Against Nuclear Iran" claims MAN was involved in the construction of oil tankers for Iran, fitting vessels with MAN engines and also selling vehicles to the country, according to a statement on the group's website, dated Jan. 9.
MAN said on Wednesday that it had decided in 2010 not to take on new business with Iran and was fulfilling contracts it signed before 2010, in accordance with international law.
German daily Die Welt had earlier reported on the case in its online edition. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources