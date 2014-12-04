MUNICH Dec 4 German truck maker MAN is shortening the working hours of 3,500 workers at its main factory in Munich in response to sluggish demand, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

When Volkswagen-controlled MAN will return to normal working hours will depend on how orders develop, he said.

Production at the plant, which has about 9,000 employees, will be shut down from Christmas until Jan. 12 for the holidays.

MAN has already cut the hours of about 2,000 workers each at plants in Salzgitter and Steyr, Austria. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)