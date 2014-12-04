UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUNICH Dec 4 German truck maker MAN is shortening the working hours of 3,500 workers at its main factory in Munich in response to sluggish demand, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
When Volkswagen-controlled MAN will return to normal working hours will depend on how orders develop, he said.
Production at the plant, which has about 9,000 employees, will be shut down from Christmas until Jan. 12 for the holidays.
MAN has already cut the hours of about 2,000 workers each at plants in Salzgitter and Steyr, Austria. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources