BERLIN, July 30 Germany's MAN SE returned to profit in the second quarter as strong demand for diesel engines and turbines offset weakening truck sales.

Operating profit increased to 154 million euros ($206.47 million), compared with a 26 million-euro loss a year ago, MAN said on Wednesday.

The Munich-based manufacturer lowered its outlook for full-year group sales, saying revenue would drop "noticeably below" year-ago levels. MAN previously had guided for sales to dip "slightly" below last year's 15.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7459 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)