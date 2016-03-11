FRANKFURT, March 11 German truck maker MAN SE expects operating profit to rise significantly this year, after restructuring costs and a weak Brazilian market curbed earnings in 2015.

The Volkswagen-owned group said on Friday operating profit fell to 92 million euros ($103 million) in 2015, down from 384 million in the previous year.

