* Q2 operating profit down 50 pct to 218 mln euros

* CEO bemoans delayed spending on trucks, machinery

* MAN to hold news conference at 1100 CET (Adds more detail from report, CEO comment)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, July 31 Germany's MAN SE has ordered a hiring freeze at its truck and bus division to rein in costs as the truckmaker's second-quarter underlying profit halved amid the European debt crisis and slowing economies.

Operating profit at Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and industrial turbines, plunged to 218 million euros ($267 million) from 437 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

MAN, owned by Volkswagen which aims to forge a trucks alliance with its other holding Scania, did not give details on the planned "broad-based" hiring freeze. Operating profit at truck and bus operations, accounting for more than 60 percent of group orders, tumbled 92 percent to 14 million euros.

"Investments in new trucks and machinery are being delayed in many places and financing conditions have become aggravated," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in the company's quarterly report.

The highly cyclical market for commercial vehicles has been losing steam rapidly in recent months on both sides of the Atlantic, but particularly in Europe, which is plagued by a sovereign debt crisis and a related economic slowdown.

New commercial-vehicle registrations in the 27-nation European Union fell 5.8 percent in June, extending the six-month decline to 10.8 percent as the crisis spread from indebted southern states to key markets such as Germany and the UK, data from European industry association ACEA showed.

MAN already scaled back its annual profit target on July 25, saying it expected the group's profit margin at "about 6 percent" instead of 8.5 percent as previously projected. MAN expects core European truck markets to shrink as much as 10 percent in 2012.

The company will hold a news conference in Munich at 1100 CET to detail its second-quarter performance.

Swedish rivals Volvo AB and Scania are also battling the crisis. Second-quarter operating profit at Volvo, the world's No. 2 truck manufacturer, slipped to 7.34 billion Swedish crowns ($1.08 billion) from 7.65 billion crowns a year ago, beating analyst forecasts.

Orders plunged 19 percent, almost double the 10 percent drop expected by analysts.

Scania reported operating profit of 1.93 billion crowns, lower than expected by analysts and down from 3.31 billion a year earlier. Truck orders fell 14 percent, less than expected by analysts and better than a 19 percent plunge in first-quarter bookings.

($1 = 0.8168 euros)

($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)