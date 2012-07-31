* Q2 operating profit down 50 pct to 218 mln euros
* CEO bemoans delayed spending on trucks, machinery
* MAN to hold news conference at 1100 CET
(Adds more detail from report, CEO comment)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 31 Germany's MAN SE has
ordered a hiring freeze at its truck and bus division to rein in
costs as the truckmaker's second-quarter underlying profit
halved amid the European debt crisis and slowing economies.
Operating profit at Munich-based MAN, which also makes
diesel engines and industrial turbines, plunged to 218 million
euros ($267 million) from 437 million a year earlier, the
company said on Tuesday.
MAN, owned by Volkswagen which aims to forge a
trucks alliance with its other holding Scania, did not
give details on the planned "broad-based" hiring freeze.
Operating profit at truck and bus operations, accounting for
more than 60 percent of group orders, tumbled 92 percent to 14
million euros.
"Investments in new trucks and machinery are being delayed
in many places and financing conditions have become aggravated,"
Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in the company's
quarterly report.
The highly cyclical market for commercial vehicles has been
losing steam rapidly in recent months on both sides of the
Atlantic, but particularly in Europe, which is plagued by a
sovereign debt crisis and a related economic slowdown.
New commercial-vehicle registrations in the 27-nation
European Union fell 5.8 percent in June, extending the six-month
decline to 10.8 percent as the crisis spread from indebted
southern states to key markets such as Germany and the UK, data
from European industry association ACEA showed.
MAN already scaled back its annual profit target on July 25,
saying it expected the group's profit margin at "about 6
percent" instead of 8.5 percent as previously projected. MAN
expects core European truck markets to shrink as much as 10
percent in 2012.
The company will hold a news conference in Munich at 1100
CET to detail its second-quarter performance.
Swedish rivals Volvo AB and Scania are also
battling the crisis. Second-quarter operating profit at Volvo,
the world's No. 2 truck manufacturer, slipped to 7.34 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.08 billion) from 7.65 billion crowns a year
ago, beating analyst forecasts.
Orders plunged 19 percent, almost double the 10 percent drop
expected by analysts.
Scania reported operating profit of 1.93 billion crowns,
lower than expected by analysts and down from 3.31 billion a
year earlier. Truck orders fell 14 percent, less than expected
by analysts and better than a 19 percent plunge in first-quarter
bookings.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)