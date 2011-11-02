FRANKFURT Nov 2 German truck and bus maker MAN
posted weaker than expected third-quarter operating
profit and warned that slower economic growth in its markets had
left a mark on its business.
"In the medium term, we shall have to cope with a certain
level of uncertainty and with a decline in growth rates," the
company said on Wednesday, but confirmed its 2011 outlook and
said it was prepared to weather any economic weakness.
Operating profit eased by 1 percent to 321 million euros
($439 million) in the three months through September, missing
the 347 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.
The company said it still sees 2011 revenues up 10-15
percent and a return on sales slightly above its average
long-term target of 8.5 percent.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)