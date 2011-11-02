FRANKFURT Nov 2 German truck and bus maker MAN posted weaker than expected third-quarter operating profit and warned that slower economic growth in its markets had left a mark on its business.

"In the medium term, we shall have to cope with a certain level of uncertainty and with a decline in growth rates," the company said on Wednesday, but confirmed its 2011 outlook and said it was prepared to weather any economic weakness.

Operating profit eased by 1 percent to 321 million euros ($439 million) in the three months through September, missing the 347 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

The company said it still sees 2011 revenues up 10-15 percent and a return on sales slightly above its average long-term target of 8.5 percent. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)