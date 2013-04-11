FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's MAN SE said its first quarter would be hit as it sets aside 140 million euros ($183.77 million) to cover possible risks related to a large order to construct turnkey diesel power plants.

The Volkswagen-owned company said on Thursday an auditing firm would likely complete its analysis of the situation in the European summer.

"Therefore, it is not possible at this point in time to anticipate to which extent additional risks will be identified in the course of the analysis," it said. ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)