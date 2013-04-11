UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's MAN SE said its first quarter would be hit as it sets aside 140 million euros ($183.77 million) to cover possible risks related to a large order to construct turnkey diesel power plants.
The Volkswagen-owned company said on Thursday an auditing firm would likely complete its analysis of the situation in the European summer.
"Therefore, it is not possible at this point in time to anticipate to which extent additional risks will be identified in the course of the analysis," it said. ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources