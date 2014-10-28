UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 28 German truckmaker MAN SE expects new orders in the fourth quarter to be at a "normal level," Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said on Tuesday, without being more specific.
The situation in Latin America is "tough", trucks chief Anders Nielsen said on a conference call with Pachta-Reyhofen, noting the Brazilian trucks market may shrink as much as 15 percent this year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources