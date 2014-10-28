UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's MAN SE expects fourth-quarter truck sales to drop below year-ago levels, the company's trucks chief said on Tuesday.
Construction firms and freight haulers rushed to buy older but cheaper commercial vehicles during the final quarter of 2013 ahead of a January change in emission standards.
"We are therefore bracing for lower deliveries" in the October-December period, MAN trucks chief Anders Nielsen said during a conference call on the company's third-quarter results. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources